NATION DESERVES FULL TRUTH ABOUT MV BARIMA DISASTER — ALI

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has charged the newly sworn-in Commission of Inquiry with establishing the full truth behind the MV Barima disaster, saying grieving families and the country deserve clear answers.

The five-member international commission took its oath of office before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at State House on Thursday morning.

Ali said the inquiry must determine what happened, why it happened and what reforms are needed to prevent another maritime disaster.

“Our nation deserves a full, fair and impartial account of what occurred, why it occurred and what must be done to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated,” he said.

The President acknowledged that the country remained in mourning as families continued to confront loss and uncertainty.

“That tragedy brought immeasurable grief to families, communities and to our entire country,” Ali said.

“Even as we continue to mourn those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with the survivors and their loved ones, we have an equal solemn duty to establish the truth.”

The MV Barima capsized on July 18 while travelling to Port Kaituma with an estimated 179 passengers and crew members.

Authorities have reported that 76 people were rescued and 73 bodies recovered. At least 30 people remain unaccounted for.

Ali said the panel had been given a broad mandate to examine every relevant aspect of the disaster.

Its work will include reviewing the 87-year-old ferry’s condition, maintenance history, seaworthiness, inspections and certification.

The commissioners will also investigate how passengers boarded, how the manifest was prepared and what cargo was loaded and stored aboard the vessel.

Questions about possible overcrowding, weight distribution, life-saving equipment and compliance with maritime-safety requirements will form part of the inquiry.

The panel must also consider weather, waves, tides, currents, navigation, communications and other environmental or operational conditions that may have contributed to the capsizing.

The search, rescue and recovery operation will face similar scrutiny, including its timing, coordination, adequacy and effectiveness.

Ali said the commission’s membership combined expertise in law, marine engineering, maritime operations, regulation, security and accident investigation.

“Their experience, competence and integrity will enhance the professionalism, depth and credibility of this inquiry,” he said.

The President maintained that the commissioners met high standards of independence, impartiality and objectivity.

He assured the panel that the government would provide all administrative, technical, financial and logistical resources needed for a thorough investigation.

The commission is chaired by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith, who was sworn in virtually because he was outside Guyana.

The other commissioners are Captain Hamada Fouda of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago attorney Nyree Dawn Alfonso, Polish naval architect and marine engineer Dr. Andrzej Jasionowski, and retired Trinidadian Rear Admiral Hayden A. Pritchard.

The commission must submit a written report to the President containing its findings, observations and recommendations.

Ali said the report was awaited not only by the government but, more importantly, by those whose lives were shattered by the disaster.

“The families who have suffered unimaginable loss await these answers,” he said.

“Future generations deserve the assurance that every lesson that can be learned from this tragedy will indeed be learned.”