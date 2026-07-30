Guyana Lacks Infrastructure For Mass-Trauma Response – Tull

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — US-based Guyanese clinical psychotherapist Dr. Shane Tull has warned that the catastrophic M.V. Barima ferry disaster has exposed critical gaps in Guyana’s national mental health infrastructure, revealing a lack of specialized facilities, trained crisis personnel, and long-term psychosocial systems needed to manage mass trauma.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Dr. Tull expressed serious concern over the state’s emergency mental health response, arguing that current efforts appear improvised rather than guided by a structured, comprehensive national crisis management plan.

Inadequacy of Public Support Venues and Lack of Confidentiality

Dr. Tull specifically criticized the utilization of open public venues—such as the Umana Yana in Georgetown—as primary crisis assistance centers for grieving families:

Need for Privacy and Dignity: Families coping with catastrophic loss require confidential, climate-controlled environments with dedicated private counseling rooms, rather than public spaces offering basic refreshments and information updates.

Families coping with catastrophic loss require confidential, climate-controlled environments with dedicated private counseling rooms, rather than public spaces offering basic refreshments and information updates. Proposed Alternatives: Dr. Tull suggested that the state should have rented hotel conference facilities or dedicated private spaces equipped with professional counseling staff, group therapy areas, and proper amenities to afford victims’ relatives privacy and dignity.

Dr. Tull suggested that the state should have rented hotel conference facilities or dedicated private spaces equipped with professional counseling staff, group therapy areas, and proper amenities to afford victims’ relatives privacy and dignity. Community-Based Mental Health Centers: To combat long-standing stigma, Tull advocated for establishing permanent, decentralized mental health centers modeled after community health clinics, where citizens can access confidential psychological care without shame.

[ MASS-TRAUMA PSYCHOSOCIAL FRAMEWORK ] │ ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Current Improvised Response ] [ Recommended Infrastructure ] - Open, public assembly spaces (e.g., Umana Yana) - Private, climate-controlled counseling suites - Basic information & temporary relief centers - Trained trauma clinicians & grief specialists - Ad-hoc crisis counseling deployment - Permanent community mental health clinics

Overcoming Burnout Among First Responders and Frontline Workers

Beyond supporting bereaved families and survivors, Dr. Tull emphasized that a disaster of this scale creates secondary trauma and severe burnout among first responders—including Coast Guard divers, medical personnel, and social workers.

“From what I see, it seems like an improvised response rather than a structured national emergency plan,” Dr. Shane Tull stated. “You cannot place families dealing with catastrophic grief in an open public space like the Umana Yana and expect that to suffice. National healing requires dedicated, private infrastructure where people can process immediate stress and trauma with dignity.”

While acknowledging recent legislative and policy progress in Guyana’s healthcare sector, Dr. Tull urged policymakers to prioritize institutional mental health capacity building to ensure the nation is equipped to support citizens through future national crises.