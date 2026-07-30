Schoonord Couple Appeal For Intervention As Hzardous Four-Storey Building Dispute Continues

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

SCHOONORD, WEST BANK DEMERARA — The residents of Lot 77 Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, are issuing an urgent appeal to local government and public health authorities to intervene in an escalating dispute over the construction of an adjacent four-storey commercial building that they claim severely encroaches on their property line and poses a safety hazard to their family.

Falling Debris and Boundary Encroachment Concerns

According to Agard, the four-storey structure violates standard building setback regulations, which typically require multi-storey developments to maintain a clear buffer zone of seven to eight feet from neighboring boundary fences.

The proximity of the construction has resulted in continuous falling debris, property damage, and heightened anxiety regarding the physical safety of his children playing in their yard:

Boundary Disregard: Agard reported that the developer, identified locally as “Ryan,” allegedly damaged and dismantled parts of the existing boundary fence during construction.

Agard reported that the developer, identified locally as “Ryan,” allegedly damaged and dismantled parts of the existing boundary fence during construction. Property Hazards: Construction materials, concrete fragments, and unsecured scaffolding overhead have created an ongoing danger for the Agard household.

Construction materials, concrete fragments, and unsecured scaffolding overhead have created an ongoing danger for the Agard household. Unresponsive Developer: After filing formal reports with local police ranks, Agard noted that the developer dismissed his safety concerns, forcing the family to seek direct media and regulatory intervention.

“I proceed to break down my fence because it is my erected fence… You’re supposed to be building 7 to 8 feet away from a boundary line,” property owner Linden Agard stated. “He went on like an ignar… and people must not have to stoop to that when their children’s safety is at risk.”

[ DISPUTE RESOLUTION & REGULATORY WORKFLOW ] │ ┌────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ NDC Regulatory Intervention ] [ Cadastral Boundary Survey ] - Malgre Tout NDC dispatches Public Health Inspector - Independent licensed land survey to re-establish plot line - Review of building permits & setback compliance - Determination of exact physical encroachment - Inspection of falling debris & site safety - Compromise or legal restoration of boundary fence

Local Authorities Outline Action Plan

When contacted by Nightly News, Paul Ramrattan, Chairman of the Malgre Tout/Meer Zorgen NDC, acknowledged the complaint and outlined the local authority’s planned intervention steps:

Public Health and Safety Inspection: The NDC will dispatch a Public Health Inspector to assess site safety, falling debris hazards, and structural compliance. Cadastral Land Survey: To resolve the boundary dispute conclusively, a formal occupational survey must be conducted to establish the exact legal boundaries of Lot 77. Compromise and Enforcement: Once official survey markers are verified, the NDC will enforce proper setbacks or require the developer to rectify any structural violations.

Chairman Ramrattan emphasized that while boundary disputes between adjacent landowners often require mutual compromise or civil resolution, the NDC will ensure building regulations and public safety protocols are strictly enforced.