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Survivors Will Be Re-Traumatized If COI Into M.V. Barima Tragedy Ends Without Accountability – Psychologist Dr. Layne Warn

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Local clinical and developmental psychologist Dr. Telford Layne has warned that the upcoming Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the M.V. Barima ferry disaster could cause severe secondary trauma to survivors and bereaved families if its findings contradict lived experiences or fail to assign meaningful institutional accountability.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Dr. Layne emphasized that early psychological intervention and specialized grief psychotherapy are urgently required to help victims navigate complex emotional reactions, including shock, anger, depression, and unresolved grief.

Understanding Trauma and Complex PTSD in Disaster Victims

Dr. Layne explained that sudden mass-casualty events trigger profound physiological and psychological distress. Without early clinical interventions, unresolved grief often manifests as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Complex PTSD (C-PTSD), leading to acute anxiety, severe depression, or mental health crises:

  • Unresolved Complex Grief: Many affected relatives and survivors are carrying unresolved trauma from previous life events, compounding the immediate psychological toll of losing loved ones in the capsizing.
  • Multifaceted Demands for Closure: Dr. Layne noted that for survivors and grieving families, “justice” and “closure” take multiple forms—ranging from financial compensation to formal court proceedings and systemic political resignations.
  • Institutional Accountability as Therapy: Psychological healing for many victims is directly linked to seeing responsible state authorities held accountable, including structural changes at the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) or ministerial resignations.
                       [ PSYCHOSOCIAL IMPACT & COI HEALING MODEL ]
                                           │
       ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                       ▼
 [ Risks of Flawed Inquiries ]                                       [ Essential Paths to Closure ]
 - Incongruence with lived survivor experiences                      - Early grief psychotherapy & crisis support
 - Lack of executive or systemic accountability                      - Multi-form justice (court proceedings, compensation)
 - Re-traumatization & worsening of C-PTSD                          - Structural reform at T&HD & supervisory ministries

Warning Against Flawed or Disconnected COI Findings

While President Dr. Irfaan Ali has appointed a five-member international Commission of Inquiry chaired by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Smith, Dr. Layne cautioned that the credibility of the inquiry’s outcome will directly dictate the long-term mental health recovery of the victims.

“Grieving for some can be compensation grieving; taking accountability can be grieving; justice can be grieving,” Dr. Telford Layne stated. “Closure can be the firing of a minister, going to court, or getting a lawsuit. When inquiries are conducted and the findings are quite different or completely false to what people know, see, and experience with their own eyes, it only serves to re-traumatize people.”

Comprehensive Mental Health Support Required

Dr. Layne urged state health authorities and civil society organizations to deploy dedicated clinical teams across Region One (Barima-Waini) and Georgetown. Providing accessible, long-term psychotherapy remains essential to preventing widespread post-traumatic distress as formal inquiry proceedings get underway.

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