Criminal Networks Now Operating Like Corporations – Interpol’s Valdecy Urquiza

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

LILIENDAAL, GREATER GEORGETOWN — Transnational criminal syndicates across the Western Hemisphere have evolved into highly diversified, multi-commodity corporate enterprises that systematically infiltrate legitimate economic channels to move illicit narcotics, smuggled weapons, trafficked persons, and laundered revenues across global supply chains.

The assessment was delivered by INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza during his keynote address at the opening of the 27th INTERPOL Americas Regional Conference, hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Urquiza—the first Latin American to serve as Secretary General of the global police organization—warned regional commanders and security ministers that the Americas sits at the core of international security architecture. He stressed that operational developments across the hemisphere’s maritime container ports, porous land boundaries, and digital banking networks trigger direct ripple effects across Europe, West Africa, and North America.

‘We Are Confronting Diversified Enterprises’: The Corporate Shift

Urquiza called on law enforcement agencies to abandon antiquated models centered on localized gangs, highlighting that modern syndicates function with the operational sophistication, logistics networks, and risk-management strategies of multinational corporations:

Convergence of Illicit Trades: Corridors originally established for outbound bulk cocaine trafficking are now utilized simultaneously to move illegal firearms south from North America, smuggle undocumented migrants, and traffic endangered wildlife.

Corridors originally established for outbound bulk cocaine trafficking are now utilized simultaneously to move illegal firearms south from North America, smuggle undocumented migrants, and traffic endangered wildlife. Firearms Fuelling Violence: The southbound flow of high-powered weapons from North America into the Caribbean and South America continues to escalate homicides, directly underwriting the enforcement muscle of organized crime cartels.

The southbound flow of high-powered weapons from North America into the Caribbean and South America continues to escalate homicides, directly underwriting the enforcement muscle of organized crime cartels. Frontline Results: Urquiza underscored that INTERPOL’s institutional mandate must transition rapidly from broad diplomatic declarations to tangible, intelligence-led takedowns on the front lines.

“We are no longer confronting isolated cartels or local street gangs. We are confronting the diversified transnational criminal enterprise acting like corporations,” Secretary General Urquiza declared to delegates.

Laundering Cocaine Cash Through Illegal Gold Mining: ‘Operation Guyana Shield’

Addressing the financial architecture of hemispheric cartels, Urquiza noted that while cocaine remains the foundational cash crop for syndicates across Central and South America, the immense volume of currency generated has created a severe operational bottleneck: how to move, store, and launder billions in cash without triggering banking alarms.

To solve this liquidity challenge, cartels are systematically investing illicit drug revenues into the illegal extractive sector—specifically wildcat gold mining and unregulated forestry:

Gold as an Untraceable Currency: Criminal enterprises purchase heavy machinery, finance illegal mining encampments deep within the Amazon Basin and Guiana Shield, and melt illicitly mined gold into legitimate commercial streams, effectively transforming dirty narcotics cash into clean, universally traded commodities.

Criminal enterprises purchase heavy machinery, finance illegal mining encampments deep within the Amazon Basin and Guiana Shield, and melt illicitly mined gold into legitimate commercial streams, effectively transforming dirty narcotics cash into clean, universally traded commodities. Operation Guyana Shield: Urquiza highlighted Operation Guyana Shield as a primary operational template demonstrating how international law enforcement bodies can “follow the money” by intercepting the environmental and commodity assets that finance syndicates, noting that the seizure of illegal timber and illicit gold was central to that joint enforcement effort.

Silver Notices Pilot: 14 Americas Nations to Test Cross-Border Asset Tracing

To strip criminal networks of their operating capital before it can be reinvested into commercial enterprises or regional violence, Urquiza announced that INTERPOL will officially launch its new Silver Notices Initiative later this year at the INTERPOL General Assembly in Hong Kong:

Targeting Illicit Wealth: Unlike traditional Red Notices for fugitive apprehension, Silver Notices and diffusions are engineered specifically to identify, track, freeze, and seize illicit cross-border assets, shell company holdings, and real estate acquired through organized crime.

Unlike traditional Red Notices for fugitive apprehension, Silver Notices and diffusions are engineered specifically to identify, track, freeze, and seize illicit cross-border assets, shell company holdings, and real estate acquired through organized crime. Regional Pilot Program: Fourteen countries from the Americas and Caribbean will participate as founding jurisdictions in the operational pilot rollout, establishing fast-tracked mutual legal assistance and asset forfeiture pipelines.

For Guyana, Urquiza emphasized that multilateral policing cooperation is an inescapable operational necessity. The country’s expansive Atlantic shoreline, shared land boundaries with Brazil, Suriname, and Venezuela, and dense interior river corridors make it a vital trade link, while leaving remote hinterland mining districts and unguarded maritime routes vulnerable to narcotics smuggling, illegal mining, and weapons proliferation.