Ali Answers Venezuela: Respect the ICJ Ruling

‘Respect the World Court Ruling’: President Ali Rebuts Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez at UN General Assembly

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK — In a dramatic diplomatic showdown on the world’s most prominent stage, President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered a firm and uncompromising rebuttal to Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, declaring that decades of bilateral discussions have run their course and that Caracas must unconditionally abide by the forthcoming judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The exchange followed after Rodríguez used her address to world leaders to reiterate Caracas’ territorial claim over Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region, urging Georgetown to abandon judicial proceedings at the Peace Palace in The Hague and return to direct negotiations under the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

Taking the podium shortly thereafter, President Ali systematically dismantled the Venezuelan narrative, reminding the international community that bilateral diplomacy was exhaustively pursued for more than half a century without success, leaving the World Court as the final, binding legal authority to settle the controversy.

Rodríguez’s UN Appeal: A Brooch, Bilateral Calls, and the 1966 Geneva Agreement

Addressing the General Assembly, Venezuela’s Acting President pressed Caracas’ longstanding expansionist stance, visually reinforcing the claim by wearing a brooch depicting a map of Venezuela that subsumed Guyana’s Essequibo territory:

Call to Abandon the Court: Rodríguez appealed directly to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to abandon its ICJ trajectory, arguing that a practical settlement must emerge exclusively from direct, bilateral political talks between the two capitals.

Rodríguez appealed directly to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to abandon its ICJ trajectory, arguing that a practical settlement must emerge exclusively from direct, bilateral political talks between the two capitals. Reliance on the 1966 Geneva Agreement: Caracas framed the Geneva Agreement as a mechanism requiring continued negotiation rather than judicial settlement, ignoring the treaty provisions that empowered the UN Secretary-General to choose the dispute-resolution forum.

“Here, I appeal to the Cooperative [Republic of Guyana]… emerge from bilateral negotiations,” Rodríguez urged the assembly.

President Ali: ‘Recourse to the ICJ Followed Decades of Exhausted Diplomacy’

Taking the stage to deliver Guyana’s national statement, President Ali directly countered Rodríguez’s assertion that bilateral diplomacy had been underutilized or abandoned prematurely:

Decades of Good-Faith Engagement: Ali outlined Guyana’s extensive participation in bilateral mechanisms spanning more than five decades, including the four-year Mixed Commission (1966–1970) and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Good Offices Process (1990–2017) .

Ali outlined Guyana’s extensive participation in bilateral mechanisms spanning more than five decades, including the four-year and the . The Secretary-General’s Mandate: Following 27 years of fruitless mediation under the Good Offices framework, UN Secretary-General António Guterres determined in January 2018 that the bilateral mechanism had failed and formally chose the International Court of Justice as the means to resolve the controversy, in accordance with Article IV(2) of the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

Following 27 years of fruitless mediation under the Good Offices framework, UN Secretary-General António Guterres determined in January 2018 that the bilateral mechanism had failed and formally chose the International Court of Justice as the means to resolve the controversy, in accordance with Article IV(2) of the 1966 Geneva Agreement. Aggression and Provocation: President Ali reiterated Guyana’s steadfast position that the 1899 Arbitral Award fully, perfectly, and finally settled the international land boundary, accusing Caracas of subjecting Guyana to repeated economic blockades, military intimidation, and maritime aggression despite Georgetown’s peaceful compliance with international law.

“Recourse to the ICJ came [only after decades of unsuccessful bilateral efforts, including] the Good Offices of the UN Secretary-General,” President Ali stated.

‘Whatever the Court Decides Must Be Respected’

With the ICJ concluding oral hearings on the merits of the case in May 2026, the dispute has entered its final judicial deliberative phase. President Ali issued his clearest warning yet to the Venezuelan leadership, emphasizing that sovereign nations cannot pick and choose when to observe international law:

Mutual Participation Means Mutual Compliance: Because both Guyana and Venezuela fully participated in the oral pleadings, submitted substantive written memorials, and argued their interpretations before the 15-member bench, both states are bound by the United Nations Charter to accept the final verdict.

Because both Guyana and Venezuela fully participated in the oral pleadings, submitted substantive written memorials, and argued their interpretations before the 15-member bench, both states are bound by the United Nations Charter to accept the final verdict. Looking Beyond to Regional Peace: While defending Guyana’s territorial sovereignty without compromise, President Ali concluded his address by envisioning a post-judgment future of regional cooperation once Venezuela respects the rule of law.

“Now that we have both participated [in the judicial process at the ICJ, Venezuela must abide by its forthcoming decision,] as Guyana will do,” President Ali asserted.

“We look forward to a new era [of peace and mutual respect between our two] countries and the stability and prosperity of our region.”

The International Court of Justice is expected to hand down its legally binding judgment on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award in the coming months, marking the definitive legal conclusion of the border controversy.