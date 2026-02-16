Tuesday, February 17, 2026
MORE LAND, LESS PROSPECTING COST: GOVERNMENT DETAILS PLAN FOR 225 NEW MINING ALLOCATIONS

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced a major expansion of its small-miner land allocation programme, rolling out a new model across three regions that will provide hundreds of Guyanese miners with access to state-managed mining lands under a structured, compliance-focused framework.

The initiative builds on the success of a pilot project in the Issano 14 Mile area, land formerly held by Troy Resources. Following the closure of that operation, the license area was subdivided into 27-acre parcels and allocated to small miners. Nearly 100 small miners are now operating in that area, with significant benefits reported in Regions Seven and Eight.

Expansion and Enhancement

Under the new rollout, similar areas will be opened in Region One (Mabaruma/Matthews Ridge sub-district), Region Seven, and Region Eight. Within the next two to three months, at least 75 parcels will be made available in each region, totalling approximately 225 new allocations for small Guyanese miners.

Crucially, the parcel size has been increased. Beneficiaries will now receive 50 acres per miner, up from 27 acres in the initial model. Once a parcel is fully mined, the licensee retains the option to relinquish the allocation and apply for another 50-acre parcel elsewhere.

Data-Driven Allocation

The government has engaged U.S.-based company Global Venturing to conduct mineral processing and data collection across mining districts. Aerial surveys, now nearing completion, will provide high-quality geological data to guide future land allocations. The aim is to reduce prospecting costs for small miners, minimise environmental disturbance, and improve overall sector efficiency.

Gold Board Goes Mobile

To support miners in remote locations, the Guyana Gold Board will introduce mobile purchasing units, or “mobile shops,” improving accessibility and ensuring compliance with legal gold sales requirements. The Ministry reiterated that all gold produced in Guyana must, by law, be sold to the Guyana Gold Board or a licensed buyer.

Zero Tolerance on Illegal Mining

These supportive measures are accompanied by a firm enforcement stance. Since intensified operations began in recent months, joint exercises by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Police Force have resulted in the seizure of more than 400 pieces of equipment, including engines, pumps, generators, and excavators. Nearly 100 individuals have been prosecuted, with additional matters pending before the courts.

The Ministry stated that enforcement actions are designed to ensure compliance, protect industry integrity, and secure fair returns for Guyana.

A Commitment to Small Miners

The announcement frames small and medium-scale miners as “the backbone of our gold industry.” The Ministry reiterated its commitment to working alongside them to build “a transparent, sustainable, and prosperous mining sector for all Guyanese.”

With 225 new parcels imminent and support infrastructure being strengthened, the government’s expanded land allocation model represents one of the most significant interventions in the small-mining sector in recent years.

