Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeNewsMOE TAKES MATH INTERVENTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN TO REGION 2, REGIONAL APPROACH YET...
NewsPolitics

MOE TAKES MATH INTERVENTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN TO REGION 2, REGIONAL APPROACH YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
11

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has extended the National Mathematics Intervention Awareness Campaign to Region 2, as part of a broader initiative to enhance math education across Guyana. This campaign aims to improve mathematics literacy and performance among students. Dacia Richards provides more details on the campaign’s activities and objectives in Region 2.

Previous article
GNBS HAS LONG INTENSIFIED MONITORING OF PRODUCTS UNDER ITS PURVIEW, GCCI RAISES SEVERAL CONCERNS
Next article
$1.5B OKO WEST PROJECT TO COME ON STREAM BY 2027
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MINISTER MUTED AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

FEMALE SECURITY GUARD DEAD-FOUR INJURED