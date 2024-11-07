MOE TAKES MATH INTERVENTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN TO REGION 2, REGIONAL APPROACH YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has extended the National Mathematics Intervention Awareness Campaign to Region 2, as part of a broader initiative to enhance math education across Guyana. This campaign aims to improve mathematics literacy and performance among students. Dacia Richards provides more details on the campaign’s activities and objectives in Region 2.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on