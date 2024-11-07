Thursday, November 7, 2024
$1.5B OKO WEST PROJECT TO COME ON STREAM BY 2027

The US$1.5 billion Oko West Gold Project, located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), is slated to begin operations in 2027. This major initiative is expected to significantly impact the local economy and the mining sector. Antonio Dey provides further details on the project’s scope, the preparatory steps being taken, and the potential benefits for the region.

