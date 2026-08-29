M.V. Canwaima Ban Lifted; Vessel Resumes Operation Friday

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

MOLSON CREEK, CORENTYNE — In a major breakthrough following days of cross-border disruption, the Government of Guyana and Surinamese maritime authorities have resolved outstanding regulatory concerns, clearing the way for the immediate resumption of the M.V. Canawaima ferry service between Guyana and Suriname.

The resumption took effect on Friday, August 28, 2026, following extensive technical evaluations and compliance verifications conducted by the Maritime Authority of Suriname (Maritieme Autoriteit Suriname – MAS). The ferry has resumed its regular operating timetable across the Corentyne River, prioritizing the clearance of stranded passengers, vehicles, and commercial cargo.

Technical Clearance and Immediate Priority for Stranded Travelers

The lifting of the operational ban follows intensive bilateral negotiations between Guyana’s Ministry of Public Works, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and Surinamese transport regulators:

Clearing the Backlog: Immediate priority is being given to hundreds of passengers, cross-border traders, and freight haulers stranded at the Molson Creek (Guyana) and South Drain (Suriname) terminals.

Immediate priority is being given to hundreds of passengers, cross-border traders, and freight haulers stranded at the Molson Creek (Guyana) and South Drain (Suriname) terminals. Safety and Structural Verification: Technical teams completed emergency inspections to verify that the vessel meets all operational safety standards mandated by MAS.

Technical teams completed emergency inspections to verify that the vessel meets all operational safety standards mandated by MAS. Adherence to Timetables: The ferry will operate under its published daily schedule while bilateral technical teams monitor daily river crossings.

“The Government of Guyana welcomes the announcement that the ban has been lifted on the M.V. Canawaima,” the administration stated in an official release. “We were aware of the considerable inconvenience this temporary suspension had on the public in both countries and ensured that everything that had to be done was done. Public safety and passenger wellbeing were never compromised.”

Managing Future Drydocking and Vessel Replacement

The sudden withdrawal of the vessel by Surinamese regulators earlier in the week occurred despite prior technical understandings that the vessel would remain operational until its scheduled drydocking window.

To prevent similar disruptions in the vital trade and travel corridor, officials confirmed that bilateral talks will continue on long-term infrastructure reliability:

Scheduled Drydocking: Both governments are finalizing the timeline for the M.V. Canawaima to enter dry dock for extensive overhaul and maintenance works.

Both governments are finalizing the timeline for the M.V. Canawaima to enter dry dock for extensive overhaul and maintenance works. Replacement Ferry Contingency: Authorities are negotiating the deployment of a suitable relief vessel during the maintenance period to ensure the cross-border service between South Drain and Molson Creek remains continuous and uninterrupted.

The Government of Guyana expressed appreciation to maritime agencies, regional stakeholders, and the traveling public on both sides of the Corentyne River for their patience while the safety protocols were resolved.