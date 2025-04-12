ANOTHER MAJOR DRUG BUST IN IMBOTERO, REGION 1,FIVE MEN IN POLICE CUSTODY

By Travis Chase || HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Anti-drug enforcement agents have once again swooped down on Region 1, uncovering another major cocaine haul, which has led to the arrest of five men.

According to reliable sources, the agents were acting on intelligence-led operations when they intercepted the narcotics during a targeted raid in a remote area of the region. The exact quantity of cocaine seized has not yet been disclosed, but officials say it represents a significant disruption to drug trafficking routes in the area.

The suspects are currently in custody and are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.

This latest bust underscores the increased vigilance by anti-narcotics authorities in border regions known for illicit trafficking activity.

