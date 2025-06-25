SOD TURNED FOR $2.6B CHRISTIANBURG SECONDARY IN LINDEN

$12.8M Secondary School Project Launched in Linden with World Bank Funding

A new USD 12.8 million secondary school is set to rise in Linden, as part of the Guyana Government’s ongoing commitment to universal secondary education. The initiative, funded by the World Bank, was formally launched with a sod-turning ceremony attended by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Education Minister Priya Manickchand, and Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

The construction contract has been awarded to China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company, with completion expected within 17 months.

Prime Minister Phillips described the school as a cornerstone investment in Guyana’s national development, emphasizing its role in transforming the lives of young people in the region.

“This is a pure investment in the development of Guyana—and more particularly, in the development of Linden through its students,” he said.

Education Minister Manickchand said the new facility will directly support the government’s goal of achieving universal access to secondary education. She also announced that the curriculum will feature innovative programs, including animation and game design, under the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

“In less than two years, you’re going to have a very different environment—one where your children can access world-class secondary education,” she stated.

The new school will replace the overcrowded Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, accommodating 1,000 students in 35 classrooms. The facility will include science laboratories and other modern educational amenities.

The project is part of a broader national education expansion, with 22 new secondary schools expected to be operational across Guyana by the end of 2025.

