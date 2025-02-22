MINISTRY OF FINANCE INSTRUCTED TO SIMPLIFY CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS

Bharrat Jagdeo Orders Faster Cash Grant Payments:

With over 400,000 cash grant cheques printed but only 200,000 distributed, Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), has instructed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the distribution process.

Jagdeo acknowledged public frustration over delays in receiving the grants and emphasized that the Government is working to speed up disbursement while ensuring greater efficiency and accessibility.

The remaining 200,000 cheques are expected to be distributed in the coming weeks as officials work to resolve system bottlenecks.

Dacia Richards has more on this update.

