Saturday, February 22, 2025
HomeNewsMINISTRY OF FINANCE INSTRUCTED TO SIMPLIFY CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS
NewsPolitics

MINISTRY OF FINANCE INSTRUCTED TO SIMPLIFY CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
413

Bharrat Jagdeo Orders Faster Cash Grant Payments:

With over 400,000 cash grant cheques printed but only 200,000 distributed, Bharrat JagdeoGeneral Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), has instructed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the distribution process.

Jagdeo acknowledged public frustration over delays in receiving the grants and emphasized that the Government is working to speed up disbursement while ensuring greater efficiency and accessibility.

The remaining 200,000 cheques are expected to be distributed in the coming weeks as officials work to resolve system bottlenecks.

Dacia Richards has more on this update.

Previous article
GUYANA AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TO ESTABLISH TIES TO BOOST TOURISM SECTOR
Next article
MIA MOTTLEY MAKES CLARION CALL FOR AN OVERHAUL OF CARICOM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TOP COP SPEAKS ON POLICE’S ATTITUDE TOWARD PUBLIC

Several enhanced containment measures to be implemented in light of “alarming...