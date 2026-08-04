MAHIPAUL REPORTS EDGHILL TO POLICE OVER ALLEGED THREAT

HGP Nightly News – A confrontation following Monday’s Public Accounts Committee meeting has escalated into a police matter, with APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul accusing Public Works Minister Juan Edghill of directing threatening remarks at him.

Mahipaul said he visited the Brickdam Police Station and made an official report after Edghill allegedly told him that he would “deal with” him “at the appropriate time” and that the opposition parliamentarian would “run for cover.”

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Edghill’s response was not included in the information released by Mahipaul.

According to the APNU parliamentarian, the exchange occurred in the presence of fellow opposition MPs Juretha Fernandes and Nima Flue-Bess. He identified both as witnesses and said he had asked them to provide statements to investigators.

Mahipaul said he would also submit a formal statement detailing the alleged encounter.

He argued that no parliamentarian, public official or private citizen should be subjected to language that could reasonably be interpreted as threatening or intimidating. He called on the Guyana Police Force to investigate the complaint fully and determine whether any action is warranted under the law.

The alleged exchange followed a contentious PAC meeting that ended prematurely after APNU members walked out over Edghill’s participation.

Opposition members had called for the minister to recuse himself amid continuing scrutiny of the government’s handling of the MV Barima tragedy. PAC Chairman Vishnu Panday ruled that Edghill remained a duly appointed member and was entitled to participate.

APNU members rejected that decision and withdrew, leaving the committee without the quorum required to continue its proceedings.