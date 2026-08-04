HomeArticlesMAHIPAUL REPORTS EDGHILL TO POLICE OVER ALLEGED THREAT
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

MAHIPAUL REPORTS EDGHILL TO POLICE OVER ALLEGED THREAT

By HGPTV
0
65

HGP Nightly News – A confrontation following Monday’s Public Accounts Committee meeting has escalated into a police matter, with APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul accusing Public Works Minister Juan Edghill of directing threatening remarks at him.

Mahipaul said he visited the Brickdam Police Station and made an official report after Edghill allegedly told him that he would “deal with” him “at the appropriate time” and that the opposition parliamentarian would “run for cover.”

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Edghill’s response was not included in the information released by Mahipaul.

According to the APNU parliamentarian, the exchange occurred in the presence of fellow opposition MPs Juretha Fernandes and Nima Flue-Bess. He identified both as witnesses and said he had asked them to provide statements to investigators.

Mahipaul said he would also submit a formal statement detailing the alleged encounter.

He argued that no parliamentarian, public official or private citizen should be subjected to language that could reasonably be interpreted as threatening or intimidating. He called on the Guyana Police Force to investigate the complaint fully and determine whether any action is warranted under the law.

The alleged exchange followed a contentious PAC meeting that ended prematurely after APNU members walked out over Edghill’s participation.

Opposition members had called for the minister to recuse himself amid continuing scrutiny of the government’s handling of the MV Barima tragedy. PAC Chairman Vishnu Panday ruled that Edghill remained a duly appointed member and was entitled to participate.

APNU members rejected that decision and withdrew, leaving the committee without the quorum required to continue its proceedings.

Previous article
GUYANA COULD FACE UP TO 80 HOT-SPELL DAYS AS EL NIÑO STRENGTHENS
Next article
DO NOT CLICK LINKS IN TRAFFIC FINE MESSAGES — POLICE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID