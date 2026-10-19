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MAGISTRATE REJECTS BID TO HALT MV BARIMA MURDER CASE

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – An attempt to challenge the continuation of criminal proceedings against three men charged with murder over the MV Barima disaster has failed, with Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir ruling that the case does not amount to an abuse of the court’s process.

“It is not an abuse of process,” the Suddie Magistrate reportedly ruled, rejecting an application filed by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd on behalf of two of the accused.

Todd had raised the challenge on October 19 following full disclosure of the prosecution’s evidence.

As part of his arguments, Todd contended that the Shipping Act requires a marine accident investigation to take place before any police criminal investigation. He was reportedly unable, however, to identify the specific provisions of the legislation on which that argument was based.

With the application rejected, the criminal proceedings will continue, with the matter adjourned until November 16 for the commencement of paper committal proceedings at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Vessel Captain Kevin Price, 40; Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42; and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson, 33, appeared virtually before the court and were further remanded to prison.

Todd represents Price and Granderson, while Attorney Everton Lammy is representing Roberts.

The three men face murder charges arising from the July 18 sinking of the MV Barima. Police previously said the charges were instituted following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the figures presented in the case, 73 people died, 30 remain unaccounted for and 76 survived the disaster.

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