CHARRED REMAINS OF WOMAN, CHILD FOUND AFTER CHARITY BLAZE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A devastating fire at Charity, Essequibo Coast, ended with a grim discovery after firefighters searching the remains of a two-storey wooden building found the bodies of a 20-year-old woman and a three-year-old child.

The victims have been identified as Donette Albert and Keron Latchan.

Firefighters were called to the David James Housing Scheme after flames engulfed the building.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, crews immediately launched efforts to contain the blaze and were subsequently informed that two occupants were trapped inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the property and discovered the charred remains of Albert and the three-year-old.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly fire are now under investigation.

A man has since been taken into police custody as investigators attempt to establish how the blaze started and what occurred before flames consumed the building.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the man’s connection to the victims or explained the circumstances under which he was detained.

No determination has been announced regarding the cause of the fire.