TWO-HOUR DELAY IMPOSED ON LIVE STREAMING OF BARIMA COI

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Anyone hoping to follow the MV Barima Commission of Inquiry online as testimony unfolds will have to wait two hours, after the Commission confirmed that livestreams of its public hearings will only be permitted on a delayed basis.

The restriction was confirmed in writing by Commission Secretary Javed Shadick following an October 15 meeting between the Guyana Press Association and the MV Barima Commissioners over media access to the proceedings.

While media houses have been cleared to record and broadcast the public hearings in full, streaming will not be permitted in real time.

Instead, any stream of the proceedings must operate with a two-hour delay.

The Commission has also reserved the right to impose additional restrictions on media coverage from time to time.

The clarification comes as significant testimony continues to emerge from the inquiry into the MV Barima disaster, including evidence surrounding the vessel, emergency response and subsequent search and recovery operations.

The arrangement means traditional broadcasts can carry the hearings in full, but members of the public relying on online streaming will receive the proceedings at least two hours after they occur.