MAGISTRATE FEARS MOHAMED, GREENE COULD COMMIT ANOTHER OFFENCE; BAIL DENIED

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – A magistrate has refused to release Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and Police Constable Ryan Greene on bail, citing concerns that the two could commit another offence if allowed to leave custody.

Magistrate Abigail Gibbs raised the concern Friday as she delivered her decision following lengthy bail arguments at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

Both men were subsequently remanded to prison until November 24.

In arriving at her decision, Magistrate Gibbs said the court considered the prosecution’s objections, arguments from the defence and the provisions of the Bail Act 2022.

The magistrate acknowledged the provisions dealing with a defendant’s right to bail but also pointed to what she described as the “mysterious nature” of the offences before the court.

Mohamed’s other ongoing legal matters also formed part of the court’s consideration.

The Opposition Leader is currently facing extradition proceedings as well as separate charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

He had previously been granted bail in relation to those criminal charges.

However, after weighing the circumstances of the latest case, Magistrate Gibbs concluded that bail should be refused.

The latest allegations stem from an investigation into government surveillance footage connected to the October 12 shooting involving Mohamed and Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

Police allege that Greene accessed the footage while attached to the Guyana Police Force Command Centre, downloaded it onto a flash drive and subsequently provided it to Mohamed.

Investigators further allege that $800,000 was paid in exchange for the recordings.

Those allegations remain before the court and have not been proven.

Mohamed later publicly released the CCTV footage as he sought to challenge the police account of the October 12 shooting.

Mohamed was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Roysdale Forde and Siand Dhurjon, while Greene was represented by Dr. Dexter Todd and Darren Wade. King’s Counsel Darshan Ramdhani led the prosecution.

Both men will remain in prison until their next scheduled court appearance on November 24.