STILL NO CHARGE: MOHAMED REMAINS IN POLICE CUSTODY OVER CCTV PROBE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed remains in police custody following his arrest Wednesday, but up to this point, no charge arising from the latest investigation has been laid against him.

Mohamed was arrested as police investigate allegations that he paid Police Constable Ryan Greene to obtain government surveillance footage connected to the controversial October 12 shooting in Kitty.

The Guyana Police Force has so far not publicly indicated whether charges will be brought against the Opposition Leader in relation to the alleged payment.

The allegations have not been tested or proven before a court.

The footage at the centre of the investigation relates to the October 12 encounter involving Mohamed and Head of Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

At a recent press conference, Mohamed displayed surveillance recordings from several angles as he challenged the police account of what occurred that night.

He has maintained that the shooting amounted to an attempt on his life, an allegation that has not been established by a court.

The latest detention comes just weeks after Mohamed was also arrested following the October 12 incident.

On that occasion, Mohamed and two of his aides were held for several days before being charged with firearm, ammunition and obstruction-related offences. They have denied those allegations.

Now, Mohamed is once again in police custody, this time as investigators probe how the CCTV footage he later made public was obtained.

With no charge announced in connection with his latest arrest, questions remain over how long the Opposition Leader will be held and what action investigators intend to take.