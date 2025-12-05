LOCAL GOV’T MINISTRY AND PARIKA VENDORS AGREE TO RELOCATETO PERMANENT MARKET STRUCTURE AFTER BUSY HOLIDAY SEASON

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has reached an agreement with vendors operating at the Parika Market, paving the way for the end of roadside vending and the complete relocation of vendors to the newly constructed market facility.

During a consultative engagement on Wednesday, Minister Priya Manickchand and market vendors reached a consensus that the relocation will take effect after the busy Christmas holiday shopping period, with all vendors expected to move into the market by midnight on December 29.

Vendors welcomed the arrangement, noting that the extended timeline will allow them to complete the profitable holiday period while preparing to transition into the permanent space officially.

“We are delighted that she gave us extra time because it’s the holiday season,” one vendor said. “We’ve been out there a long time. When the weather is bad, we get wet, and things get wet too. So we’re thankful for this building, and we agreed to move in.”

Another vendor added that moving indoors will create a safer and more comfortable environment:

“It’s really uncomfortable out there — dangerous. We’re happy that we have a spot in the market to move into.”

A Safer, More Organized Market Environment

The Ministry noted that once the relocation is complete, the roadway currently occupied by vendors will be cleared, improving safety for both motorists and pedestrians while enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a smooth and orderly transition into the new market space.

Rebuilding After Devastating Fire

The relocation marks an important milestone in the recovery of the Parika Market, which was destroyed by a major fire in February 2023. The blaze, believed to have been caused by welding sparks igniting explosive materials, completely gutted the facility and left more than 160 registered vendors without stalls.

The new building now provides a safer, weather-resistant, and organized environment for vendors and shoppers, restoring a vital commercial hub to the Parika community.

