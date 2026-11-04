Lincoln Lewis: GTUC Stands Firm On Opposition Leader’s Rights And Rule Of Law

‘Release the Opposition Leader, Convene Parliament’: GTUC General Secretary Warns Mohamed’s Detention Threatens Democracy, Cites Selective Prosecution

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has formally joined the expanding chorus demanding the immediate release of incarcerated Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed, warning that his continued pretrial detention tramples upon democratic norms, paralyzes parliamentary representation, and undermines the rule of law.

Addressing the media in an official intervention on Wednesday, GTUC General Secretary and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis declared that the state’s aggressive posture against the Opposition Leader extends far beyond a single legal proceeding, challenging whether foundational constitutional checks and balances and the sovereign will of the electorate are being respected in modern Guyana.

Lewis called for an end to what he described as politically selective law enforcement, demanding that Mohamed be granted pretrial liberty so that the National Assembly can be regularly convened and the nation’s elected representatives permitted to discharge their constitutional mandates.

Selective Justice and Law Enforcement Conduct

Reviewing the timeline that led to Mohamed’s remand at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, Lewis raised critical questions regarding the disparity between how state security officials and political figures are treated within the criminal justice system:

The Kitty Surveillance Revelations: Lewis pointed to the leaked closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of the October 12 armed confrontation outside the Barr Street, Kitty home of Special Branch Head, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine . He noted that the footage raises serious questions regarding the actions and weapon discharges of law enforcement personnel on the scene.

Lewis pointed to the leaked closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of the October 12 armed confrontation outside the Barr Street, Kitty home of Special Branch Head, Senior Superintendent . He noted that the footage raises serious questions regarding the actions and weapon discharges of law enforcement personnel on the scene. Selective Prosecution: The GTUC General Secretary criticized the state for aggressively pursuing criminal charges under the Cybercrime Act and firearms legislation against Mohamed while appearing to insulate senior police ranks from equivalent judicial and forensic scrutiny.

The GTUC General Secretary criticized the state for aggressively pursuing criminal charges under the Cybercrime Act and firearms legislation against Mohamed while appearing to insulate senior police ranks from equivalent judicial and forensic scrutiny. Equal Protection Under the Law: Lewis emphasized that when law enforcement operates with apparent immunity while political opponents face swift custodial remand, public faith in the administration of impartial justice collapses.

Defending the Constitution Over Partisanship

Addressing suggestions regarding political bias, Lewis stated that the trade union movement’s intervention is anchored entirely in non-partisan defense of the Constitution:

Independent Working-Class Mandate: Lewis maintained that the GTUC’s advocacy is not tied to political allegiances, stressing that the umbrella labor body has an enduring historical duty to defend civil liberties, constitutional rights, and equal treatment before the law regardless of which political party holds power.

Lewis maintained that the GTUC’s advocacy is not tied to political allegiances, stressing that the umbrella labor body has an enduring historical duty to defend civil liberties, constitutional rights, and equal treatment before the law regardless of which political party holds power. Threat to Democratic Institutions: The veteran labor leader argued that silencing or detaining the constitutional Leader of the Opposition deprives hundreds of thousands of voters of their voice in government, warning that trade unions will not remain silent while democratic conventions are eroded.

“This matter extends beyond one individual… The trade union movement will continue to defend constitutional rights and the rule of law, regardless of political affiliation. Mohamed must be released, Parliament convened, and the country’s elected representatives allowed to carry out their responsibilities.” — Lincoln Lewis, General Secretary, GTUC

Expanding Civic and Political Opposition

The GTUC’s formal declaration adds substantial institutional weight to the widening campaign challenging the circumstances surrounding Mohamed’s incarceration:

Regional and Civic Convergence: The labor federation’s stance aligns with public demonstrations staged across Linden, the Essequibo Coast, and Georgetown by supporters of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) , as well as joint criticisms voiced by the parliamentary opposition PNCR/APNU .

The labor federation’s stance aligns with public demonstrations staged across Linden, the Essequibo Coast, and Georgetown by supporters of , as well as joint criticisms voiced by the parliamentary opposition . High Court Showdown: The labor appeal lands as Mohamed’s legal defense team—led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde and Darren Wade—pursues an urgent application in the Demerara High Court seeking to quash Magistrate Abigail Gibbs’ remand order on grounds of apparent judicial bias, defective evidence, and inhumane conditions at the Lusignan Prison.

The GTUC concluded by urging the executive branch and judicial authorities to administer justice impartially, reaffirming that national stability requires strict adherence to constitutional safeguards and institutional transparency.