Friday, November 22, 2024
LAW ENFORCEMENT TARGETING MOTOR LORRY DRIVERS ON THE EAST COAST CORRIDOR FOLLOWING PRESIDENT’S STERN WARNING TO RECKLESS TRUCK DRIVERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In response to President Irfaan Ali’s stern warning to reckless truck drivers, a team led by the Traffic Chief visited the Beterverwagting Station District to enhance traffic enforcement measures. The visit aimed to address concerns about road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Tiana Cole provides more details on the Traffic Chief’s initiatives and the actions taken to mitigate reckless driving in the area.

OPPOSITION MP’S TO APPEAL HIGH COURT RULING ON VP JAGDEO’S PARLIAMENTARY SEAT
PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR STRICTER ROAD SAFETY MEASURES FOLLOWING INCREASED ROAD FATALITIES
