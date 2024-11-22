OPPOSITION MP’S TO APPEAL HIGH COURT RULING ON VP JAGDEO’S PARLIAMENTARY SEAT

Opposition Members of Parliament Christopher Jones and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley have announced plans to appeal a High Court ruling that dismissed their legal challenge seeking to declare Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s parliamentary seat vacant. The MPs claim that Jagdeo’s prolonged absences from the National Assembly violate constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules.

The High Court dismissed their case, but the opposition MPs argue that active participation by all elected officials is critical for good governance and accountability. The matter is now set to move to the appellate court as the opposition presses for further judicial review.

More details from Tiana Cole in this developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...