PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR STRICTER ROAD SAFETY MEASURES FOLLOWING INCREASED ROAD FATALITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
34

President Irfaan Ali has issued a stern warning to reckless truck drivers following a series of deadly traffic accidents. He has called on the Guyana Police Force to step up enforcement of traffic laws and to ensure that truck owners are held accountable for any negligence. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details on the President’s directives and the measures being taken to address the issue of road safety, especially concerning heavy vehicle operations.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
