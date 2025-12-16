Tuesday, December 16, 2025
LARCENY SUSPECT SHOT AND INJURED BY POLICE, POLICE SAY HE ATTEMPTED TO ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A larceny suspect was shot and injured by police on Friday afternoon after allegedly attacking law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him in the Sophia area.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident occurred on Red Road, D’Field, Sophia, after ranks responded to a report of a bicycle theft. Upon arrival, police arrested a 35-year-old man from the Cummings Lodge Squatting Area in connection with the alleged larceny.

Investigators say the suspect became aggressive while in custody, assaulted a police rank, and attempted to flee. During the confrontation, the man reportedly armed himself with a glass bottle and advanced towards the officers in a threatening manner.

Police stated that the suspect was initially subdued using a taser; however, he continued to move toward the ranks. As a result, a police officer discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect in the left foot.

The man was subsequently restrained and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station, then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He was treated for his injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

