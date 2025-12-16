Tuesday, December 16, 2025
CASH TRANSFERS NOT A QUICK FIX TO CURRENT ECONOMIC WOES, CITIZENS MUST NOT HEAVILY RELY ON SUCH TRANSFERS – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has cautioned that cash grant transfers are not a sustainable solution to Guyana’s current economic challenges and should not become the primary policy tool of any government.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the programme Nation Watch, Norton argued that while cash transfers can support citizens, they must not replace long-term economic planning and structural development.

“I do not believe cash transfers can fix the economic situation,” Norton stated, adding that reliance on handouts weakens economic resilience and independence.

The PNCR leader targeted the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, contending that it has fostered a culture of dependency over the years through selective, politically driven distribution of grants and subsidies.

According to Norton, previous initiatives — including fertilizer distribution and cash assistance — were administered in a discriminatory manner, particularly favouring political strongholds. He argued that such practices have conditioned citizens to depend heavily on state handouts rather than sustainable income generation.

Norton explained that his party views cash transfers as a mechanism to ensure that citizens benefit from national resources, particularly oil revenues. Still, he stressed that they must be equitable, transparent, and complementary to broader economic reforms.

“We see cash transfers as one way of transferring resources to the people of Guyana,” he said, while emphasising that they should not be relied upon as a permanent solution.

He maintained that meaningful economic progress requires policies that strengthen productivity, expand employment opportunities, and improve access to essential services rather than short-term financial relief.

Meanwhile, the Minister responsible for Finance in the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni Singh, has defended the government’s cash grant initiatives, stating that they form part of a broader strategy to improve citizens’ welfare.

Dr. Singh noted that the administration does not view cash grants negatively and highlighted the COVID-19 household cash grant as an example of direct support provided during a national crisis.

However, he acknowledged that large cash injections into the economy can contribute to inflation if not accompanied by appropriate supporting policies. He said the government remains committed to a comprehensive policy framework that combines financial assistance with targeted economic interventions.

The debate comes amid heightened public discussion on the effectiveness of cash grants, particularly following recent protests by supporters of the Partnership for National Unity, who have been calling on President Irfaan Ali to fulfil campaign promises related to economic relief.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
