GUYSUCO TO FALL SHORT OF REVISED PRODUCTION TARGET, AGAIN

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) is poised to miss yet another annual sugar production target, despite a downward revision earlier this year, raising renewed concerns about the industry’s long-term viability and management.

In an interview in November, Opposition Member of Parliament Vince Jordan warned that GUYSUCO was already off course, noting that of the 40,000 metric tonnes projected for production in the first half of 2025, the corporation had produced only 15,000 metric tonnes.

Jordan argued at the time that the shortfall clearly indicated persistent structural problems in the sugar sector and accused the Minister of Agriculture of misleading the public with overly optimistic projections.

He contended that the administration could not credibly celebrate marginal improvements when the industry continued to fall “miserably” short of its stated goals, noting that poor performance in previous years was now being used as a benchmark rather than as a measure of genuine recovery.

As the end of the fiscal year approaches, Jordan’s concerns appear increasingly justified. With just two weeks remaining, GUYSUCO’s total sugar production stands at approximately 58,000 metric tonnes, well below the original 80,000-tonne target set for 2025.

That target was later revised downward to 70,000 metric tonnes, but current output suggests even the reduced figure will not be met.

Jordan has also questioned the government’s accountability on the issue, recalling previous public statements in which President Irfaan Ali suggested that failure to meet production targets would result in consequences for those responsible.

The continued shortfall has once again placed GUYSUCO’s performance under scrutiny, as critics argue that repeated missed targets reflect deeper operational and policy challenges facing one of Guyana’s most historically significant industries.

