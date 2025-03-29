Sunday, March 30, 2025
HomeNews‘OPEN THE FILES, NOT JUST THE CURTAINS’, CITIZENS PICKET THE OFFICE OF...
NewsPolitics

‘OPEN THE FILES, NOT JUST THE CURTAINS’, CITIZENS PICKET THE OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INFORMATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
136

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Frustrated by what they describe as a culture of secrecy and non-transparency, citizens staged a picket outside the office and home of Commissioner of Information, retired Court of Appeal Judge and former Attorney General, Charles Ramson Snr., on East Street, Georgetown.

Holding placards that read, “Open the files, not just the curtains” and “Secrecy breeds corruption”, protestors accused Ramson of deliberately hindering the flow of public information and undermining transparency in governance.

Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram emphasized the importance of transparency and citizens’ rights to information, stating clearly:

“Access to information is a fundamental right—not a privilege to be granted or withheld at will.”

Editor-in-Chief of Stabroek News, Anand Persaud, highlighted persistent challenges faced by the media, specifically referencing difficulties experienced by Stabroek News when seeking information from Justice Ramson:

“Whenever we attempt to get information through the commissioner, we are consistently stonewalled and ignored, which severely affects transparency.”

The Access to Information Act, enacted in 2011, mandates that annual reports must be presented to the National Assembly no later than nine months following the end of each year. However, according to protestors, these reports are rarely made available, further exacerbating concerns around accountability.

Joining the protest was President of the Transparency Institute of Guyana, Frederick Collins, who expressed deep concern about the growing secrecy in public institutions, adding:

“Information is the oxygen of democracy. Without transparency, we cannot hold our government accountable.”

Columnist GHK Lall also participated, voicing skepticism about the government’s claims of openness:

“All the talk of transparency is meaningless unless citizens have real and timely access to vital public information.”

Throughout the protest, Justice Ramson remained indoors, declining to speak with the media or protestors.

Previous article
US TO WORK WITH GUYANA TO DEVELOP SECURITY INTELLIGENCE TO MONITOR ILLEGAL ENTRIES AND HARMFUL IMMIGRANTS
Next article
JOINT OPPOSITION, CHINESE EMBASSY REFUTES GUYANA’S CONCUSSIONS ROADS COMMENTS MADE BY US SECRETARY OF STATE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RAMADA CASINO TRIO FOR COURT ON FRIDAY

NORTH EAST LA PENITANCE MAN SHOT DEAD BY BANDITS