Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeNewsJAGDEO CONFIRMS NO DISCUSSION WITH U.S ON ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS
NewsPolitics

JAGDEO CONFIRMS NO DISCUSSION WITH U.S ON ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
339

Guyana Deportation Policy 2025:

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday affirmed the Government’s position on accepting deported Guyanese citizens from the United States.

His statement comes just a week after President Irfaan Ali dismissed claims that Guyana is in negotiations with the U.S. to accept undocumented migrants who are not Guyanese.

While Jagdeo confirmed that deported nationals will be received, the Government categorically denied any involvement in broader immigration agreements related to non-Guyanese migrants.

As migration policies tighten globally, the Government has been under increased scrutiny over how it handles deportees and migration challenges.

Shervin Belgrave has more on this story.

Previous article
GUYANA IMPLEMENTS PLEA BARGAINING ACT TO REFORM JUSTICE SYSTEM
Next article
ENERGY CONFERENCE RECEIVES POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FULL INDEPENDENCE NOT ACHIEVED IF ARCHAIC LAWS EXIST

Fisheries Industry is crucial to the country and will not be...