JAGDEO CONFIRMS NO DISCUSSION WITH U.S ON ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS

Guyana Deportation Policy 2025:

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday affirmed the Government’s position on accepting deported Guyanese citizens from the United States.

His statement comes just a week after President Irfaan Ali dismissed claims that Guyana is in negotiations with the U.S. to accept undocumented migrants who are not Guyanese.

While Jagdeo confirmed that deported nationals will be received, the Government categorically denied any involvement in broader immigration agreements related to non-Guyanese migrants.

As migration policies tighten globally, the Government has been under increased scrutiny over how it handles deportees and migration challenges.

Shervin Belgrave has more on this story.

