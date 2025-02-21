Friday, February 21, 2025
News

GUYANA IMPLEMENTS PLEA BARGAINING ACT TO REFORM JUSTICE SYSTEM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Justice System Reform in Guyana:

With the Plea Bargaining Act now in effect, citizens can expect faster resolution of criminal cases, reducing court backlog while aligning with regional efforts to modernize justice systems.

This new law allows defendants and prosecutors to negotiate mutually beneficial agreements, which can lead to quicker case resolutions, reduced trial costs, and potential sentencing reductions in exchange for cooperation or guilty pleas.

Legal experts say the act strengthens judicial efficiency, but concerns remain about transparency, fairness, and protecting victims’ rights.

How will this impact Guyana’s legal landscape?

Tiana Cole has more on this development.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
