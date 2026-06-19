“Iswe’ Sentenced To 25 Years For Killing Girlfriend, Judge Sends Strong Message About Domestic Violence

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Demerara High Court on Thursday issued a blistering and stern condemnation of the societal plague of intimate partner violence as Shaquawn “Iswe” Alleyne was formally sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the brutal murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Shonette Dover.

For presiding Justice Sandil Kissoon, the tragic case represented far more than a young woman’s death. It exposed a dark narrative of domestic cruelty, an absolute failure to render medical aid to a bleeding victim, and a cold, calculated campaign to gaslight a grieving family and the public.

In delivering his judgment, Justice Kissoon emphasized that the judiciary carries an unyielding responsibility to deter gender-based crimes, noting that relationship violence continues to exact a devastating toll on Guyanese families. The judge meticulously outlined several severe aggravating factors surrounding Dover’s death—chiefly that the shooting was executed inside her own home and carried out in the direct presence of her traumatized 15-year-old sister.

The court heard that following the fatal discharge of the weapon, Alleyne took zero steps to assist or seek emergency medical stabilization for Dover. Instead, he systematically concealed her death, transported her corpse, and buried her in a shallow grave behind his Canvas City, Wismar, Linden residence.

Justice Kissoon observed that Alleyne’s actions over the subsequent weeks deliberately deepened the agonizing suffering of the victim’s relatives, who were led to believe that Dover had simply gone missing. While a massive community search was underway, Alleyne cold-bloodedly maintained a false cover story, claiming Dover had left for work and never returned. To completely evade justice, the convict then fled the jurisdiction, hiding out in neighboring Suriname until local intelligence networks apprehended him and extradited him to face the indictment.

Describing the offense as grave and deeply depraved, Justice Kissoon found that the emotional and psychological impact on the Dover family was entirely catastrophic, ruling that there were absolutely no mitigating factors in Alleyne’s favor.

Before the final penalty was handed down, Alleyne addressed the court to offer a formal expression of remorse.

“Today I’m standing here before you all to take accountability for my actions,” Alleyne stated from the dock, asking for forgiveness from the victim’s family. “I did not mean to cause any harm. I was afraid. I made a few mistakes.”

The court’s mathematical sentencing calculation initiated from a baseline starting point of 37 years and 6 months. However, in accordance with standard statutory guidelines, Justice Kissoon applied a strict one-third reduction in recognition of Alleyne’s eleventh-hour guilty plea, bringing the final sentence to 25 years.

Justice Kissoon ordered that the 25-year term must be served in full, with prison authorities directed to deduct the exact number of calendar days Alleyne has already spent on remand since his initial capture. The high-profile ruling concludes a criminal case that gripped national headlines, serving as a landmark judicial reminder that the courts will continue to confront domestic abusers with uncompromising, maximum penalties.