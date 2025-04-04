Saturday, April 5, 2025
INVESTIGATION INTO FIRE AT CRITCHLOW LABOR COLLEGE REMAINS OPEN, GTUC BELIEVES GFS’S INITIAL DETERMINATION WAS INCORRECT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is expressing concern over the recent fire at the Critchlow Labour College, suggesting that while officials have partially determined the cause, the union believes something is amiss.

The blaze, which gutted a significant portion of the historic building, including its auditorium, has been attributed to an overheating electrical panel. However, the GTUC says the explanation does not fully satisfy the lingering questions about how the fire started or why it spread so rapidly.

“We are not ruling anything out,” the union stated, as it called for a more thorough, independent investigation into the incident.

The fire caused extensive damage to key facilities used by not just the college, but other institutions that share the premises, including the University of Excellence and the Angela Applewhite-Hercules Canteen.

GTUC leaders say the loss is not just physical, but symbolic, representing a blow to the legacy of labour education and empowerment in Guyana.

