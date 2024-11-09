Saturday, November 9, 2024
INT’L PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERT CHIDES GOV’T OVER THE HANDLING OF THE MAHDIA SECONDARY SCHOOL’S DORM FIRE THAT CLAIMED TWENTY LIVES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antonio Dey reports that an international public health expert has strongly criticized the state’s handling of the tragic fire at Mahdia Secondary School’s dormitory, which resulted in the loss of twenty children’s lives. The expert pointed out failures in safety measures and emergency response, calling for significant improvements to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
