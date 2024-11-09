Saturday, November 9, 2024
SHANEEZA PERSUAD IS UG’s 2024 VALEDICTORIAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Shaneeza Persaud, a Venezuelan national with Guyanese roots, has overcome numerous challenges to be named Valedictorian of the University of Guyana’s Class of 2024. Her journey to academic excellence is marked by resilience and dedication, inspiring many in her community and beyond. In this report, Kerese Gonsalves looks at Persaud’s achievements and her university experience.

