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In A Surprise Move, Antigua Breaks Caricom Ranks, Backs Ecuadorian For Un Top Job

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK — In a major diplomatic fracture within the regional integration movement, Antigua and Barbuda has broken ranks with its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) sister nations, openly bypassing Guyana’s candidate Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett to formally nominate and endorse former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa for the post of United Nations Secretary-General.

The decision was unveiled on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in New York by Antigua and Barbuda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Dr. Walton Alfonso Webson, during his address to world leaders.

The move marks a departure from regional bloc consensus, coming immediately after multiple CARICOM heads of government publicly mobilized around Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett—Guyana’s Permanent Representative and CARICOM’s historic front-runner—whose candidacy has been vigorously championed on the international stage by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The St. John’s Position: Webson Nominates Espinosa

Addressing the General Assembly, Ambassador Webson declared that the selection of the next Secretary-General is not a routine personnel appointment, but a consequential vote on the survival and strategic orientation of global multilateralism:

  • Formal Nomination: Webson confirmed that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has officially submitted Espinosa’s name into nomination for the organization’s top executive office.
  • The Gender Threshold: Highlighting that the United Nations has never been led by a female executive in its more than eight decades of existence, Webson argued that Espinosa represents the ideal profile to break that glass ceiling.
  • Merit and Experience: Webson asserted that while representation matters, St. John’s endorsement is grounded firmly in executive competence, administrative independence, and seasoned diplomatic leadership.

“That is why Antigua and Barbuda has nominated María Fernanda Espinosa to serve as the next Secretary-General,” Ambassador Webson announced from the podium.

“We believe that she is the right leader for this moment. After more than 80 years, no woman has ever served as Secretary-General.”

Bridge-Building and UN80 Reforms

Espinosa, an experienced diplomat, linguist, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, previously served as President of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (2018–2019), becoming only the fourth woman to hold the presidency of the plenary body.

Citing that tenure, Ambassador Webson argued that Espinosa possesses the requisite neutrality to navigate deep geopolitical chasms:

  • Operating in a Fragmented World: Webson observed that the incoming Secretary-General will assume leadership over a system strained by armed conflicts, deepening polarization among major powers, financial deficits, and the accelerating climate emergency.
  • Judged by People, Not Bureaucracy: Webson urged member states to measure the ongoing “UN80” reform process by whether structural overhauls deliver tangible benefits to everyday populations, rather than perpetuating administrative inertia.
  • Economic Vulnerabilities of Small Island States: Turning to global financial architecture, Webson warned that major trade disputes, escalating import tariffs, and commercial fragmentation are driving up the cost of food, fuel, and transport—punishing small island developing states (SIDS) for economic battles they did not start.

“At a time of fragmentation, the United Nations needs a credible bridge builder, capable of restoring confidence in multilateralism,” Webson posited, maintaining that Espinosa demonstrated those bridge-building qualities while presiding over the General Assembly.

The Regional Dimension: Rodrigues-Birkett’s Candidacy

Antigua’s dissenting position injects complex regional dynamics into Latin American and Caribbean diplomatic alignments:

  • Historic Regional Bid: Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett stands as the first Guyanese national and one of the highest-profile Caribbean women ever put forward for the UN Secretary-Generalship, drawing backing from CARICOM member states and non-aligned partners.
  • Diplomatic Headwinds: The development follows revelations earlier in the week that the United States reportedly intends to exercise its permanent veto against Rodrigues-Birkett in the Security Council over Guyana’s outspoken interventions regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which prompted President Ali’s defense of her credentials before the General Assembly on Thursday.
  • CARICOM Cohesion Tested: While Antigua and Barbuda has thrown its weight behind Quito’s former top diplomat, other CARICOM partners maintain their endorsement of Rodrigues-Birkett, underscoring the high diplomatic stakes surrounding the race to succeed António Guterres.
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