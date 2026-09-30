Assistant Superintendent of Police Travis Ansel Cush Admitted to the Bar of Guyana

By HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Marking a notable institutional milestone that bridges law enforcement operations with advanced jurisprudence, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Travis Ansel Cush was formally admitted to practise as an Attorney-at-Law in the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The formal call to the Bar was conducted before Chief Justice Justice Navindra Singh, before whom Cush subscribed to the requisite Oath of Office, formally entering the legal fraternity after a sixteen-year journey that began in the junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

With his admission, ASP Cush becomes only the third serving Attorney-at-Law within the active ranks of the Guyana Police Force, reinforcing the organization’s prosecutorial, administrative, and legal compliance architecture.

The Bar Presentation: Distinguished Legal Retainers

ASP Cush’s petition for admission was formally presented to Chief Justice Singh by a distinguished triumvirate of legal practitioners:

Mr. Selwyn Pieters: Prominent international attorney and human rights advocate.

Prominent international attorney and human rights advocate. Mrs. Geeta Chandan-Edmond: Attorney-at-Law, Member of Parliament, and former magistrate.

Attorney-at-Law, Member of Parliament, and former magistrate. Mr. Dellon Fraser: Practising Attorney-at-Law.

Each counsel appeared in open court in support of Cush’s character, academic diligence, and commitment to upholding the canons of legal ethics while maintaining his responsibilities as a senior commissioned officer.

From Constable to Counsel: A 16-Year Trajectory

ASP Cush’s career within the GPF stands as an example of sustained discipline and vertical mobility:

Enlistment and Field Service: Cush enlisted in the Guyana Police Force on May 17, 2010 , as a recruit Police Constable. Over sixteen years of service, he rose through the non-commissioned and subordinate officer tiers to attain his current senior gazetted rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Cush enlisted in the Guyana Police Force on , as a recruit Police Constable. Over sixteen years of service, he rose through the non-commissioned and subordinate officer tiers to attain his current senior gazetted rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police. Tactical Services Unit Command: Cush currently serves as the Officer-in-Charge of the Administrative Section of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) , headquartered at the force’s central command base at Eve Leary, Georgetown .

Cush currently serves as the , headquartered at the force’s central command base at . Academic Foundation: Alongside his operational duties, Cush systematically pursued tertiary education at the University of Guyana (UG), earning a Diploma in Public Management, a Bachelor of Social Science in Public Management, and subsequently his Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B.). He also obtained a specialized Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Courts Prosecutors.

Academic Honors at Eugene Dupuch Law School

Upon concluding his undergraduate legal studies at the University of Guyana, Cush transitioned to the Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) in Nassau, The Bahamas, completing the two-year post-graduate regimen leading to the award of the Legal Education Certificate (LEC).

His performance was recognized during the Presentation of Graduates Ceremony for the Class of 2026, where he captured two major institutional honors:

The Council’s Prize: Awarded for the Most Outstanding Student in the Legal Aid Clinic, recognizing excellence in client counseling, indigent defense preparation, and legal aid advocacy. The Callenders & Co. Save The Bays Environmental Law Clinic Prize: Conferred for outstanding legal research, clinical performance, and contribution to environmental law.

Entering this new chapter of dual service as a law enforcement administrator and officer of the court, ASP Cush reaffirmed his pledge to uphold the dignity of the legal profession, strengthen institutional adherence to constitutional procedure within the force, and serve the nation with unwavering respect for the rule of law.