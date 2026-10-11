HomeNewsRegional Leaders Must Enhance Collaboration On Long-Term Energy Planning To Ensure Future...
NewsPolitics

Regional Leaders Must Enhance Collaboration On Long-Term Energy Planning To Ensure Future Sustainability – PM Phillips

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
26

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has called on governments across Latin America and the Caribbean to urgently forge deeper partnerships on long-term energy planning, warning that the region must engineer power grids capable of withstanding surging consumer demand, climate vulnerabilities, and accelerated technological shifts.

Speaking at the 11th Latin American and Caribbean Energy Organization (OLADE) Energy Week in Santo Domingo, the Prime Minister emphasized that rapid economic growth, industrial expansion, urban migration, and broad digital transformation will put unprecedented strain on regional power infrastructure over the coming decades.

To prevent crippling bottlenecks, Phillips urged regional energy ministers to look beyond short-term generation shortages and design robust, low-carbon systems configured for the next 20 to 50 years.

Designing Grids for the Next Half-Century

Delivering Guyana’s national perspective before regional counterparts, Prime Minister Phillips stressed that energy security requires systemic modernization and structural agility:

  • Expanding Demand Drivers: Accelerated industrial activity, urbanization, and digitalization across Latin America and the Caribbean require proactive capacity planning rather than reactive emergency fixes.
  • Modern Grid Architecture: Power networks must rapidly transition into interconnected, smart, and flexible platforms capable of integrating fluctuating clean energy inputs.

“The energy system of the next decade must be more diversified, more resilient, more efficient, more digital and increasingly low carbon,” Prime Minister Phillips declared. “This requires us to plan not only for today’s needs, but for the economy and society we expect to have 20 or 50 years from now.”

Guyana’s Clean Energy Leap: G$37.7B Investment Drives 623% Capacity Surge

Highlighting Guyana’s domestic achievements under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030), Prime Minister Phillips presented concrete milestones demonstrating how hydrocarbon revenues and climate finance are being deployed to green the national grid:

  • Massive Capital Deployment: Between 2020 and 2026, the Government of Guyana implemented or committed G$37.717 billion toward renewable energy projects and programmes.
  • 623% Capacity Expansion: This capital injection drove an extraordinary 623% surge in national installed renewable energy capacity, expanding from 5.35 megawatts (MW) in 2019 to 38.72 MW in 2026.
  • Diversified Generation Assets: The national portfolio incorporates utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, off-grid solar mini-grids in riverain and hinterland communities, rooftop solar installations across public and community facilities, the distribution of household solar kits, and the development of three dedicated hydropower plants.
  • Transition Strategy: The Prime Minister noted that Guyana’s energy blueprint strikes a practical balance by using natural gas as a transitionary fuel alongside hydro, solar, and wind to provide reliable baseload power while cutting carbon emissions.

Deepening Regional Integration Through OLADE

Turning to regional cooperation, Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s active commitment to multilateral integration through OLADE:

  • Innovative Financing: Urging multilateral lenders to support tailored financing mechanisms for Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS) and low-lying coastal territories facing elevated borrowing costs.
  • Resilient Infrastructure & Interconnection: Calling for investments into climate-hardened power infrastructure and encouraging feasibility studies on cross-border electrical interconnections to share reserve margins.
  • Balanced Transformation: Reaffirming that regional energy transition must harmonize economic growth and industrialization with environmental stewardship and equitable social development.
Previous article
IMF Report Claims Guyana’s Growth Is Reaching Workers, Households
Next article
Sotic 2026 Ministerial Panel Discussion – Guyana Identifies Itself as a Regional Tourism Development Partner
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID