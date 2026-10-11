Sotic 2026 Ministerial Panel Discussion – Guyana Identifies Itself as a Regional Tourism Development Partner

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

KINGSTON, GEORGETOWN — Day two of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026 placed regional integration and market competitiveness at center stage during a high-level Ministerial Panel discussion titled: “Competing for Tomorrow: Ministerial Priorities for Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Caribbean Tourism.”

The panel brought together tourism ministers and policy leaders from Guyana, Saint Lucia, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Turks and Caicos Islands to examine the strategic interventions Caribbean destinations need to adapt, compete, and thrive over the coming decade.

Addressing the central question of what single element the Caribbean must resolve to unlock sustainable growth, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues identified regional air and maritime connectivity as the indispensable foundation. Without seamless movement across member territories, Rodrigues warned, the region cannot achieve its collective goals for economic scale, inclusive community benefits, or climate resilience.

Unlocking Growth Through Seamless Regional Connectivity

Challenged to identify the single highest-priority bottleneck hindering Caribbean tourism expansion, Minister Rodrigues emphasized that marketing and product diversification will fall short if visitors and residents face fragmented, cost-prohibitive travel routes:

The Connectivity Imperative: Reliable intra-regional transport networks are essential to make multi-destination itineraries practical and spread visitors beyond traditional gateway hubs.

Reliable intra-regional transport networks are essential to make multi-destination itineraries practical and spread visitors beyond traditional gateway hubs. Fueling Community-Based Tourism: Rodrigues noted that connectivity directly enables community-based and eco-tourism enterprises, ensuring rural, riverain, and indigenous communities capture real visitor spend that they reinvest in local economies.

“We have to get connectivity right as a region for us to really grow and achieve the objectives that we have all been discussing,” Minister Rodrigues stated during the panel exchange.

Shared Strengths: Partnering to Capture Global Events

Addressing the tension between national competition and regional cooperation, Rodrigues argued that the Caribbean tourism product is strengthened far more by shared identity than by zero-sum competition:

Joint Event Bidding: Regional governments should align their marketing, logistics, and hospitality capacities to jointly attract and host large-scale global conferences, sporting tournaments, and cultural expositions.

Regional governments should align their marketing, logistics, and hospitality capacities to jointly attract and host large-scale global conferences, sporting tournaments, and cultural expositions. Collective Brand Power: By packaging diverse offerings—combining the pristine rainforests, safaris, and eco-lodges of mainland South America with the classic marine and beach attractions of the island archipelagos—the region creates a far more compelling global draw.

“A lot of the projects we would like to work with our Caribbean regional partners to scale up, to go after the big events,” Rodrigues highlighted.

Tourism and Agriculture as Structural Buffers Against Shocks

Detailing Guyana’s macroeconomic strategy within the Caribbean context, Minister Rodrigues outlined how the administration is deploying oil and gas revenues to systematically insulate the wider economy:

Hedging Volatility: Guyana’s rapid expansion in oil production is intentionally paired with aggressive investments in non-oil productive sectors—specifically tourism and agriculture—to protect against global geopolitical conflicts, price swings, and commodity cycles.

Guyana’s rapid expansion in oil production is intentionally paired with aggressive investments in non-oil productive sectors—specifically tourism and agriculture—to protect against global geopolitical conflicts, price swings, and commodity cycles. Sustained Diversification: Building durable, competitive tourism assets ensures that national wealth generation remains resilient, sustainable, and capable of generating employment well beyond the lifecycle of extractive resources.

Regional Consensus: Preserving Culture and Elevating Communities

Ministers representing Saint Lucia, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos echoed the call for structural solidarity:

Community Reinvestment: Panelists agreed that tourism receipts must be deliberately channeled back into domestic communities to support cultural preservation, youth entrepreneurship, and local heritage assets.

Panelists agreed that tourism receipts must be deliberately channeled back into domestic communities to support cultural preservation, youth entrepreneurship, and local heritage assets. Unified Advocacy: Ministers affirmed that joint aviation policies, harmonized border protocols, and collective sustainability frameworks remain the only effective path for the Caribbean to maintain its competitive edge on the global stage.