“I Am The Victim” – TAXI DRIVER, CLAIMS YEARS OF ABUSE AT THE HANDS OF HIS GIRLFRIEND

Male Abuse Survivor Facing Criminal Charges After Posting Assault Video Online to Seek Help

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A 23-year-old taxi driver says he has been completely abandoned by the justice system after finding himself on the brink of criminal prosecution. This comes despite his claims of enduring months of physical abuse, intimidation, and constant harassment at the hands of his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Yusuf Majeed came forward after a video showing his partner physically assaulting him in public surfaced online, sparking widespread public outrage. Majeed stated that he originally shared the footage as a desperate attempt to secure legal advice and draw public attention to a continuous, unchecked pattern of domestic abuse. However, instead of receiving state protection, he is now being threatened with criminal assault and cybercrime charges.

A Pattern of Stalking and Violence

Majeed explained that the domestic dispute has severely disrupted both his personal safety and his livelihood. He claims that his girlfriend frequently stalks him across the city, trailing his taxi in private vehicles while he is working, and routinely escalates minor disagreements into physical violence.

The ongoing cycle turned even more volatile after Majeed published the recording of the abuse online.

“I upload a video to get help, to get advice from anybody willing to come forward,” Majeed explained during an exclusive interview. “Now after I upload the video, she tell me she want to take it off. As I refuse to do so, she start hitting me and going back and forth with it.”

“Very Unfair”: Institutional Frustration

Majeed expressed deep fear and frustration over how local authorities have handled the situation, noting that his prior domestic violence complaints were never treated with the structural seriousness they deserved. Instead, his legal situation took a turn for the worse when law enforcement ranks reportedly settled his initial complaints, leaving him vulnerable to counter-charges filed by his abuser.

“It is very unfair. Very, very much unfair,” Majeed stated through tears. “I can’t see I post a video to get help, to get advice to see what best will come out of it, and I end up in it for me. I got to go into lockup. I got to go to jail. I got to pay this amount of money. It’s not fair while the person that do the abuser walking free.”

Human Services Ministry Intervenes with Legal Aid Promise

As public outrage mounted over the handling of the case, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, intervened by addressing the controversy directly on her official Facebook page.

The Minister clarified that domestic abuse and physical violence remain serious criminal offenses under the law, regardless of whether the victim is male or female.

“Just to be very clear – if a man is abused by his partner, the law, through the Family Violence Act of 2024, offers equal protection,” Minister Persaud stated. “All the support services, including free legal support, are placed fully at his disposal through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.”

Majeed is currently appealing to senior law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate his claims. He is demanding that male survivors of domestic violence be granted the exact same protective urgency, investigative thoroughness, and institutional respect afforded to any other victim of domestic abuse.