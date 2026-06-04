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Ag, Nandlall Says Restrictions On Former Presidents’ Benefits To Be Repealed On Friday

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Nandlall Moves to Repeal APNU+AFC Restrictively Capped Legislation on Former Presidents’ Benefits

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The government is taking steps to overhaul the state-funded pension and welfare framework for retired heads of state. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has announced plans to repeal the restrictive caps placed on former presidents’ benefits by the previous APNU+AFC administration.

Speaking during his weekly television program Issues in the News, Nandlall clarified that the government intends to fully restore the unlimited benefit structure established under the 2010 Former President’s Benefit and Other Facilities legislation. The proposed bill is expected to be tabled for its first reading in the National Assembly as part of the government’s high-priority legislative agenda.

The Legislative Disagreement: 2010 Unlimited Rules vs. 2015 Monthly Caps

The statutory battle over presidential retirement portfolios dates back more than a decade. Nandlall explained that the original 2010 law was introduced to codify long-standing, unwritten executive benefits into state law to ensure a clear post-retirement package.

However, following a shift in administration, the APNU+AFC coalition amended the act to impose strict limitations on state spending for former heads of state.

Beyond utility limits, the APNU+AFC changes removed all tax exemptions for former presidents. The 2015 amendments also included penalty clauses stating that a retired head of state would lose their entire pension allocation if they engaged in private business, accepted paid employment, or were convicted of a criminal offense resulting in prison time.

“Bringing Back Normalcy”

The Attorney General pointed out that the coalition’s amendments were intended to target the retirement packages of former presidents Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramatar, and Samuel Hinds. However, he argued that the changes failed to achieve this goal because laws operate prospectively rather than retrospectively.

Presidential Beneficiary TrackBound by 2015 Coalition Restrictive CapsActive Real-World Standard Received
Bharrat JagdeoImmune due to non-retrospective law principlesReceives un-capped 2010 standard package
Donald RamatarImmune due to non-retrospective law principlesReceives un-capped 2010 standard package
Samuel HindsImmune due to non-retrospective law principlesReceives un-capped 2010 standard package
David GrangerExempted by practice from the 2015 legislationReceives full un-capped 2010 state benefits

Nandlall noted that former President David Granger continues to receive full state funding without utility caps.

“In any event, President Granger is benefiting from the 2010 legislation,” Nandlall explained during the broadcast. “The 2015 legislation never applied to him. He gets everything that the 2010 legislation spoke about. We believe that is the standard that all presidents should receive, and we are moving to restore that normalcy.”

Restoring the Full State Indemnity Framework

The new bill seeks to remove all utility caps and reinstate complete state-funded coverage for retired presidents and their dependent family members.

The restored package will cover all electricity, water, and telephone bills, while providing full-time security details, transport assets, and household staff. The administration argues that this return to the original 2010 framework ensures all former leaders are supported with dignity and protected from partisan political adjustments.

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