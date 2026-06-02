“I Am the Victim, But I Am the One Being Charged”: Male Domestic Abuse Survivor Facing Cybercrime Charges After Posting Video Seeking Help

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A 23-year-old taxi driver has come forward to expose a harrowing cycle of severe domestic violence, stalking, and institutional bias. He claims he has been left completely unprotected by law enforcement because he is a male victim of female abuse.

Yusuf Majeed, who operates a rental vehicle around the clock, is currently facing active criminal assault and cybercrime charges after uploading a video to social media showing his 22-year-old girlfriend brutally assaulting him. The recording was posted in a desperate bid to secure legal advice and public protection, but it instead triggered his own immediate arrest.

A Relentless Pattern of Controlling Behavior

Majeed’s intimate partner relationship quickly deteriorated into a toxic environment after the couple moved into a shared apartment. Majeed claims his partner subjected him to severe, non-stop surveillance and physical violence, largely driven by her anger over the late hours required by his taxi work.

“I couldn’t do as I pleased; I was completely controlled,” Majeed recounted during an exclusive interview with Nightly News. “If I work late hours to pay our bills, it always leads to a violent confrontation where she claims I am out with other women. She would assault me, slapping and punching me brutally. She wears a lot of rings on her fingers, so when she hits my head and ribs, she carries stones that cut my skin.”

Majeed stated that despite receiving ongoing advice from local police officers to remain restrained and never strike a woman back, his compliance has been weaponized against him.

“I always restrain myself. I don’t hit her back because I know if a man hits a woman in this country, he goes down for life. If she starts hitting me, I try to record it. If I can’t, I just run out of the house and go somewhere far away to cool out.”

Stalking and Financial Ruin

The abuse escalated significantly after Majeed attempted to end the relationship four weeks ago, requesting that his partner pack her belongings and vacate the premises.

The stalking became so severe that it destroyed Majeed’s primary source of income. During a recent shift, his partner followed his taxi, boxed the vehicle in, and mounted the trunk while a customer was inside. The terrified passengers panicked and filed formal complaints with the taxi base, resulting in a serious professional strike against him.

The non-stop disruptions eventually forced the vehicle owner to repossess Majeed’s rental cab, while his landlord issued an immediate eviction notice due to the constant noise and fighting. Left without an apartment, an income, or a vehicle within a matter of weeks, Majeed admitted to sinking into a severe mental health crisis. Facing intense despair, he experienced suicidal thoughts and stabbed himself in his left arm—an injury that remains heavily bandaged.

Institutional Bias and Cybercrime Charges

The controversy highlights major flaws in how the local justice system handles male victims of domestic abuse. Majeed revealed that he has filed multiple domestic violence reports with ranks stationed at the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost and the Albertown Police Station, but claims his complaints were routinely dismissed or treated lightly as minor relationship squabbles.

“Out of ten times we reported it, the police would just give us counseling. They treated it like it was nothing terrible—just ‘teeth and tongue’ issues or one or two slaps. They didn’t take the aggression seriously,” Majeed explained.

When the most recent assault occurred, Majeed uploaded a historical video from Valentine’s Day showing his girlfriend attacking him on a stairway after he refused to hand over his personal cell phone.

Instead of investigating the woman’s actions, authorities acted on a counter-report filed by the girlfriend. Ranks immediately arrested Majeed, slapping him with an assault charge and a cybercrime offense for distributing the footage without her consent.

Case Element Tracker Defendant: Yusuf Majeed (Victim) Alleged Perpetrator (Girlfriend) Current Legal Status Arrested, Formally Charged, Faces Jail Time Walking Completely Free; Zero Charges Issued Active Evidence Submitted Retains recent video evidence of choking and head trauma Zero physical evidence; relies on counter-complaint

“It is deeply unfair,” Majeed stated through tears. “I posted a video to get help and advice to see what best could come out of a terrible situation, and I am the one who ends up in the lockup. I have to go to jail, and I have to pay heavy bail money while the person who abused me walks completely free.”

Demands for Legal Counsel and Reform

Majeed revealed that his partner is currently using the pending criminal charges as leverage, demanding that he record a public video on social media apologizing to her before she will agree to drop the cross-complaints. Majeed has flatly refused to comply.

“I am tired and fed up of being hit,” Majeed stated firmly. “I cannot go on camera and apologize for something I didn’t do. Suppose she hits me next time and that is the end of me, what would be the outcome? I just want her to be as far away from me as possible so I can start a new life the right way.”

Nightly News has strongly advised Majeed to immediately secure an independent defense attorney to contest the cybercrime charges, protect his digital evidence, and ensure that his counter-complaints are legally recognized by prosecutors. The case has raised urgent questions among social advocates regarding whether domestic violence against men is treated with the same structural urgency as cases involving female victims.