Tuesday, December 17, 2024
HomeNewsHUGHES SLAMS GECOM FOR INACTION REGARDING DEPUTY SPEAKER OCCUPYING SEAT IN PARLIAMENT
NewsPolitics

HUGHES SLAMS GECOM FOR INACTION REGARDING DEPUTY SPEAKER OCCUPYING SEAT IN PARLIAMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
105

Antonio Dey reports that Alliance For Change Leader Nigel Hughes has once again criticized the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for its inaction on the removal of Deputy Speaker Asha Kissoon from the National Assembly.

Previous article
CITY DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION ISSUES…“WE ALWAYS HAVE PLANS, BUT WE ARE ALSO SHORT ON RESOURCES” – MAYOR
Next article
M&CC CLOSELY MONITORING CARIFESTA AVENUE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT – MAYOR MENTORE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

OPPOSITION FILES PARLIAMENTARY MOTION TO ESTABLISH TASK FORCE FOR BORDER SECURITY

Israeli’s Ambassador to Guyana pays courtesy call to GENEQUIP