Catherine Hughes Criticizes Amaila Falls Project:

On the final day of the National Budget Debates, Member of Parliament Catherine Hughes fiercely criticized the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government for allegedly distorting facts surrounding the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project. Her remarks came after a fiery presentation by the Government’s Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, sparking heated exchanges in the National Assembly.

Antonio Dey has more on this intense debate.

