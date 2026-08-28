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High Court Awards Former Psc Chairman Paul Slowe One Million Dollars Over Unlawful Arrest

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe, has been awarded G$1 million in damages by the High Court after the State formally admitted that his 2021 arrest and physical restraint by police ranks were unlawful.

Delivering the decision on August 24, 2026, High Court Judge Justice Nicola Pierre also ordered the Attorney General of Guyana to pay G$250,000 in legal costs.

Breakdown of the High Court Judgment

Following the State’s formal admission of liability, judgment by consent was entered in Slowe’s favor for assault, battery, and false imprisonment, leaving the court to assess the quantum of damages:

  • Compensatory Damages: G$800,000 awarded for general damages covering assault, battery, and false imprisonment.
  • Vindicatory Damages: G$200,000 awarded specifically to vindicate the breach of Slowe’s constitutional right to personal liberty under the Constitution of Guyana.
  • Legal Costs: G$250,000 awarded against the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The October 2021 Magistrates’ Court Incident

The legal action originated from an altercation on October 15, 2021, within the compound of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court:

  • Voluntary Appearance via Summons: Slowe had attended the court voluntarily pursuant to a summons regarding pending criminal charges.
  • Confrontation by SOCU Ranks: Officers attached to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) intercepted Slowe in the court yard, informing him he was being placed under arrest for the same matters.
  • Physical Restraint: Despite Slowe and two intervening defense attorneys advising the ranks that an arrest was unlawful given his voluntary court appearance, officers held, pulled, and physically restrained the retired senior officer for roughly ten minutes.

Judicial Findings on Public Humiliation and Constitutional Liberty

Justice Pierre highlighted that while the physical detention lasted approximately ten minutes, the aggravating circumstances warranted substantial judicial redress:

  • Public Recording & Broadcast: The encounter occurred in full view of the public and news media, was captured on video, broadcast on national television, and widely shared across social media networks.
  • Severe Distress: The court established that Slowe suffered significant emotional distress, public embarrassment, and reputational injury.
  • Upholding the Rule of Law: Justice Pierre emphasized that vindicatory damages were necessary to affirm the sanctity of personal liberty and remind law enforcement agencies that statutory police powers must be exercised strictly within the boundaries of the law.

Slowe was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Kiswana Jefford, while the Attorney General’s Chambers was represented by state counsel Shoshana Lall, Reanna Clarke, Shania Persaud, and Pierre Squires.

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