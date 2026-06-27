HGP SPORTS PULSE – JUNE 26, 2026

Dataman and Olympic Kremlin Set for Epic Clash at CARICOM Cup Ahead of Guyana Cup

BY DELWIN NEBLETT | HGP Nightly News|

BUSH LOT, WEST COAST BERBICE — Turfites across the country are bracing for an explosive day of horse racing on Sunday, July 5, 2026, as the Bush Lot United Turf Club hosts the highly anticipated CARICOM Cup Horse Race Meet. The massive event is set to feature 11 action-packed races, with an overall prize pool exceeding G$15 million in cash and corporate incentives.

The headline attraction will feature a mouth-watering renewal of one of the sport’s most intense contemporary rivalries. Reigning national champion Dataman and former titleholder Olympic Kremlin have both officially confirmed their places in the starting gate for the marquee race. Beyond the immediate stakes, this high-profile showdown will serve as the definitive litmus test and critical tune-up match for both stables ahead of the prestigious 2026 Guyana Cup, scheduled to take over the Rising Sun Turf Club on August 23.

New Head Coach Alan Walls Launches Guyana’s FIBA AmeriCup Training Campaign

BY DELWIN NEBLETT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Basketball Team officially initiated their international training block on Monday, conducting a highly intensive first practice session under the watchful eye of newly appointed Head Coach Alan Walls at the newly renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The technical camp marks a critical ramp-up in preparations ahead of the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers, which Guyana will host on home soil from July 8–12.

Following the initial, high-octane tactical floor session, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) published an official media update featuring Coach Walls’ baseline expectations for the senior program. Stepping into his new international capacity, the highly experienced Canadian-American strategist—who has managed national setups across 17 countries spanning five continents—emphasized that tactical systems mean nothing without a cultural baseline of execution. Walls stated that his primary, uncompromised objective during this condensed preparation phase is getting the local roster to systematically adopt an intensely competitive, highly coachable, and disciplined defensive mindset on the hardwood.

GABA and ECBL Launch East Coast Inter-Ward Try-Out Tournament at Plaisance

BY DELWIN NEBLETT

PLAISANCE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The Plaisance Community Centre court is set to be the center of regional basketball attention tonight, with tip-off scheduled for 18:00 hrs, as the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), in close collaboration with the East Coast Basketball League (ECBL), officially launches the East Coast District’s Inter-Ward Try-Out Tournament.

The scouting tournament will bring together the finest elite players from a sprawling coastal corridor ranging from Mahaica all the way to Sparendaam. The athletes will go head-to-head in a high-stakes, competitive showcase, all vying to secure a spot on the final East Coast Demerara team. Once selected, this elite regional unit will advance to represent the district in the prestigious 2026 GABA Inter-Ward Tournament in August, where they will face off against rival powerhouse select teams from Berbice, Bartica, East Bank, West Demerara, Linden, and central Georgetown.

Shaqkere Parris Smashes Mammoth 177 to Power West Indies Academy to Series Glory

BY DELWIN NEBLETT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — A truly breathtaking, boundary-studded masterclass by opening batsman Shaqkere Parris propelled the West Indies Academy to a dominant 76-run victory over the Sri Lanka Emerging XI on Friday at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, securing a hard-fought 2-1 One-Day international series triumph.

After winning the toss and electing to set a target, the West Indies Academy clinical batting unit posted a monumental, imposing total of 349 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs, completely bludgeoning the local spin variations. Parris spearheaded the historic assault, hammering a majestic 177 off just 129 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and 11 towering sixes. Guyanese middle-order anchor Kevlon Anderson continued his phenomenal run of form on tour, compiling his third consecutive half-century with a brilliant, unbeaten 86* off 78 balls, anchoring a match-winning 222-run partnership alongside Parris.

Faced with a daunting run-chase, the Sri Lanka Emerging XI put up a spirited middle-order fightback to reach 202 for 4 in the 32nd over. However, the visitors’ bowling unit rapidly wrested back control, systematically dismantling the lower order to bowl out the hosts for 273 in 42.4 overs. Express pacer Amari Goodridge was the clear pick of the Caribbean attack, returning exceptional figures of 4 for 56 to close out the comprehensive series victory.

Dhananjaya Century Restores Sri Lanka After Greaves Strike in Antigua Test Opener

BY DELWIN NEBLETT

NORTH SOUND, ANTIGUA — A gritty, saving century by captain Dhananjaya de Silva rescued Sri Lanka from an early batting collapse, anchoring the tourists to a first-innings total of 308 on Day 1 of the opening Test match against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After winning the toss and inserting the visitors on a lively, green-tinged surface, the West Indies pace attack extracted immediate, dangerous movement. Medium-pacer Justin Greaves led the initial breakthrough with remarkable consistency, returning tactical figures of 3 for 39. The raw pace trio of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and local hero Shamar Joseph sustained the pressure, each picking up 2 wickets apiece to keep the pressure on. However, de Silva stood completely resolute against the barrage, striking a majestic 120 off 168 balls to push his side past the 300-mark before the team was bowled out in 71.5 overs. Faced with a solitary, high-intensity over before stumps, the West Indies openers negotiated the challenge safely, ending the opening day at 0 for 0.