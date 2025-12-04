HEALTH MINISTER: SURGE IN HEARING PROBLEMS DISCOVERED IN SCHOOLS

GEORGETOWN – Guyana’s push to improve children’s health in the classroom is expanding rapidly, with almost 70,000 students already screened under the Ministry of Health’s Comprehensive Child and Youth Health Programme. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony says the initiative aims to detect hearing, vision, dental and developmental issues early, ensuring every student has the chance to learn without hidden barriers holding them back.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony revealed that one of the most alarming findings so far has been the number of children requiring hearing aids. He explained that many students have been quietly struggling in the classroom simply because they cannot hear the teacher properly. With screenings now in place, those children are being referred for fitting and treatment.

“We were surprised at how many children needed hearing aids,” the Minister explained. “Imagine a child sitting in class and not understanding because they can’t hear. That limits their education from the start. With proper screening, we can intervene early and change their entire future.”

The programme has already screened close to 70,000 school-aged children nationwide, and the Ministry plans to reach every student in every school. Children identified with medical needs are matched with the appropriate health services and follow-up support, ensuring conditions are monitored rather than ignored.

Importantly, Dr. Anthony noted that screening is not a one-time exercise. Each child will undergo at least three medical check-ups throughout their school years, allowing health teams to track changes and catch emerging health issues early.

The Minister said the initiative is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen national health outcomes by investing in young lives from the start. Early diagnosis, he stressed, gives children the best opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.

