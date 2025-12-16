Tuesday, December 16, 2025
INCREASE FERRY SERVICES FOR REGION 2 AND 7 ROUTES, EXPECTED TO REDUCE TRAVEL TIME

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The Ministry of Public Works, through its Transport and Harbours Department, has increased ferry services on the Region Two and Region Seven routes in response to heightened travel and commercial activity during the Christmas season.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, said the adjustments are aimed at managing what he described as “super peak” traffic levels, noting that ferry services have been operating beyond normal capacity for several months.

The Bartica route, in particular, has seen growing demand from commuters and businesses, prompting the Ministry to expand operations. According to Minister Edghill, ferry trips to Bartica will increase from one to two daily services during the holiday period to accommodate the surge in passenger and cargo movement.

He explained that the increased activity in Region Seven, especially in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni area, has necessitated additional support to ensure the smooth flow of goods and people. The enhanced schedule will include an early morning trip and a second trip around midday, depending on operational conditions.

The Minister also noted that vessels servicing the Bartica route will assist with transporting supplies to and from the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan, where demand typically rises during the festive season.

Meanwhile, ferry services on the Parika–Supenaam route will continue uninterrupted, with the MV Sabano and Kanawan maintaining their regular schedules. To further ease congestion, an additional ferry is expected to be added to the Parika circuit by Friday, increasing overall vehicle-carrying capacity to more than 50 vehicles per trip.

Minister Edghill noted that increased ferry capacity is critical to supporting businesses and suppliers, including major distributors, as Christmas-related commerce intensifies across the regions.

The Ministry has assured the public that it remains prepared to meet seasonal transportation demand and will continue to monitor traffic patterns to ensure efficient and reliable ferry services throughout the holiday period.

