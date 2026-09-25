GUYEXPO 2026 REGISTRATION OPENS AS FOUR-DAY SHOW TAKES SHAPE

HGP Nightly News – Businesses can now register to exhibit at GuyExpo 2026, following the official launch of the four-day trade show on Thursday evening. Sponsor registration has also opened.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Susan Rodrigues launched preparations at the National Exhibition Centre, where the event will run from November 12 to 15. Organisers also unveiled a website with information for exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.

This year’s theme is “Creating Tomorrow’s Opportunities Through Today’s Investments.” Rodrigues urged exhibitors to use the show to find customers, suppliers, partners and investors, as well as display their products.

“GuyExpo is a celebration of Guyanese ingenuity,” she said, pointing to local businesses’ creativity and innovation.

Rodrigues said the government remained committed to helping micro, small and medium-sized businesses grow, create jobs and compete in regional and international markets. Representatives of KSM Investments, the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association, Demerara Distillers Limited and Ansa McAl also spoke at the launch.

With registration underway, businesses now have the opportunity to secure a place at the November exhibition.