GUYANESE CREATIVES BESTOWED WITH HONORARY DOCTORATES AS UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA HOSTS 59th CONVOCATION EXERCISE

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Sir Ronald Sanders, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Guyana (UG), in recognition of his decades of distinguished service to Caribbean diplomacy, governance, and international advocacy.

During the ceremony, held as part of UG’s 2025 graduation season, Sir Ronald expressed deep gratitude for the honour. He used the moment to reflect on the importance of equitable national development.

“One Guyana is Not a Slogan — It Is a Covenant”

Delivering the feature remarks, Sir Ronald emphasized that the ideals of One Guyana must transcend mere rhetoric and become a national commitment to fairness, equality, and shared prosperity.

“One Guyana is not a slogan. It is a covenant. It is a promise that the nation’s astonishing bounty—from its fertile soil to its emerging oil and gas wealth—must not become a fortune for the few but a foundation for the many.”

He stressed that Guyana’s development must be just and inclusive, ensuring that:

Every child, regardless of ethnicity, geography, or background, has equal opportunities

National wealth is shared fairly

Prosperity becomes “a shared inheritance.”

Other Honorees Recognised for Cultural Excellence

UG also conferred honorary doctorates on several Guyanese cultural icons, including:

Terry Gajraj — celebrated musician best known for his hit “Guyana Baboo.”

Rexx Nicholls — acclaimed Guyanese poet

John Agar — respected actor and playwright

UG’s 2025 Graduation Season Continues

The University has already held convocation ceremonies for a wide range of faculties, including:

Agriculture & Forestry

Engineering & Technology

Earth & Environmental Sciences

Natural Sciences

Medical Sciences

Behavioural Sciences & Research

Education & Humanities

Social Sciences

School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

Institute of Human Resiliency, Strategic Security & the Future

The final graduation ceremony for the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education will be held on December 6th at the Berbice Campus.

In total, approximately 3,600 students will graduate this year.

