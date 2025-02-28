Friday, February 28, 2025
GUYANA TO HOST INTERPOL AMERICAS REGIONAL CONFERENCE IN 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana is set to host several major regional and international conferences in the coming years, including the prestigious INTERPOL Americas Regional Conference in 2026. This marks a significant milestone for the country as it continues strengthening its global presence and collaboration on critical law enforcement and regional security issues.

The event is expected to draw international attention and bring together experts, policymakers, and leaders across the Americas to address various security challenges. Find out more from Tiana Cole

